Why Conservative Elites Make for Better TV: A Discussion on Succession
Class and elites, on the right and left
Richard Hanania
3 hr ago
3
Women's Tears Win in the Marketplace of Ideas
How belief in the blank slate plus residual gender double standards create "cancel culture," and the difficulties of fighting back
Richard Hanania
Feb 7
156
Podcast Appearances, Responding to Critics, and Why a Russian Invasion Is Likely
I’ve appeared on quite a few podcasts over the last few weeks. I’m providing links for convenience but they should be available wherever you get your…
Richard Hanania
Feb 2
18
Thinking about Influence in DC
Highlights from my conversation with Alec Stapp
Richard Hanania
Jan 31
1
Russia as the "Great Satan" in the Liberal Imagination
Why the culture war is global and there will be no insurgency in Ukraine
Richard Hanania
Jan 26
81
The Wright Show, and Interview with Freddie deBoer
Robert Wright is one of the sharpest foreign policy analysts out there, and I recommend everyone read his newsletter. I was glad to sit down with him on…
Richard Hanania
Jan 19
7
Hanania, Caplan, Razib in TX, January 19
I’ll be at Dreamland in Dripping Springs, TX, on Wednesday, January 19th at 6:30 PM to talk about my book Public Choice Theory and the Illusion of Grand…
Richard Hanania
Jan 14
5
Fertility as the Final Boss in Chinese Development, and Richard Hanania Prediction Markets
Predictions, January 2022
Richard Hanania
Jan 13
37
Breaking Points Appearance
On Tuesday, I was on Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar to discuss my new book. As of this writing, it’s still number 1 among new releases in…
Richard Hanania
Jan 7
7
New Book: Public Choice Theory and the Illusion of Grand Strategy
Today marks the release of my book, Public Choice Theory and the Illusion of Grand Strategy: How Generals, Weapons Manufacturers, and Foreign…
Richard Hanania
Dec 29, 2021
14
Review of Patton (1970)
On the latest Narrative Control podcast, I discuss the film Patton (1970) with Rob Henderson. We talk about what it's like in 2021 trying to understand…
Richard Hanania
Dec 26, 2021
6
