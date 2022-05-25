Chris Nicholson is back to talk about the mid-season finale of Better Call Saul. Last week our discussion was on Callin, which you can find here.

This week, we talk about our reaction to the last episode, the underlying philosophy of the show, that of its main protagonists, and its outlook on human nature. Near the end, we speculate on how the show will end. For our original discussion about the Breaking Bad universe, see here.

As always, there are spoilers in our conversation, and the same is probably going to be true in the comments, so don’t look if you haven’t watched and suspect you might want to at some point. If you’d liker to just listen without the video, you can in whatever podcast app you use.

I noticed after the previous conversation with Chris some people left comments under the video at YouTube. I’d prefer you put them here instead. YouTube comment sections attract stupid people, and it will be better to exclude them and have the conversation all occurring in one place.