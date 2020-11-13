Brown Pundits Podcast, 11/12/20
In case you did not get enough election analysis from the livestream with Mike Tracey, I also talked to Razib Khan and Josiah Neeley about many of the same topics yesterday. We also go a bit into the future of Trumpism, the future of wokeness, and, of course, the research of Peter Turchin.
i think i enjoy podcast-shitpoasting with @RichardHanania too much. by the end i'm pretending i'm hand-drawing plots predicting the end of the world a la turchin and richard is losing it. also make a prediction re: hunter biden
I’m on the latest @brownpundits with @RichardHanania and @razibkhan talking about the election results and what they mean. I disavow anything problematic said in this episode, especially if I said it. https://t.co/nUxyKLWKzz
Josiah Neeley 🤔 @jneeley78