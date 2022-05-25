May 25 • 1HR 8M
Better Call Saul, S6E7
Richard Hanania and Chris Nicholson discuss Better Call Saul, Season 6: Episode 7. They talk about the underlying philosophy of the show, that of its main protagonists, and its outlook on human nature. Near the end, Richard and Chris speculate on how the show will end. For their previous discussion about the Breaking Bad universe, see here. For the video of this discussion, and where you can leave comments, click here.