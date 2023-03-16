I saw recently that Rob Henderson was letting subscribers book meetings with him, and it’s apparently going very well. So I’m going to give my subscribers a similar opportunity.

I’m generally available between 3PM ET and 7:30PM ET on weekdays. If anything within that time works for you, sign up below. I’m unsure if I will make this a regular thing, but for now you can get a spot in the next three weeks. It’s all very easy, and payment is handled through Substack just like subscriptions are.

Book a meeting with Richard Hanania Schedule a meeting Book meeting

Meetings are half an hour, but feel free to book two in a row if you want. There’s a discounted price for paid subscribers.

We can chat about anything I’ve written or tweeted about, or I can practice cognitive behavioral therapy with you about your problems, as I hear that can be beneficial. Look forward to seeing you all.