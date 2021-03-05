In addition the CSPI report on academic freedom, which has been covered in many outlets, including Newsweek, the organization also welcomed Philippe Lemoine as a research fellow. He has a long report on the costs and benefits of lockdown that I highly recommend.

In personal news, I’ve written three op-eds this week.

In the New York Post, I talk about the scam that is fiscally conservative war hawkery.

In Responsible Statecraft, I call for Biden to pull out of Iraq and Syria, and talk about how little sense it makes to leave troops in those countries given his stated goals on Iran.

Finally, I’m in The American Conservative on the true nature of the Afghan government. This week also saw a long tweet thread on the US attempts to create gender equality in Afghanistan, a topic I may write more about soon.