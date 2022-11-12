True Crime as Prole Entertainment

In our final episode on the miniseries Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Rob and I discuss episodes 8-10 (video here). We go into the show taking a relatively strong stance in favor of genetic explanations of human behavior, the saintliness of the black neighbor, serial killer groupies and the nature of women, and what’s real and what’s fake regarding how the show portrays the Milwaukee police.

Magical black woman of the Dahmer miniseries. Source.

We close by discussing why interest in true crime stories and shows tends to be prole.

