The Sopranos Goes Woke

I discuss The Many Saints of Newark (2021) with Rob Henderson. For reference, see our earlier discussion on The Sopranos, in podcast and video form.

Listen here, or watch the video below. This movie was a major disappointment, and made me wonder the extent to which great art can be made anymore.

We talk about woke themes, how race and gender relations are portrayed in the movie, whether the supernatural exists in the Sopranos universe, the role of psychiatry in modern liberal thought, how establishment liberalism has become feminized over the years and inconsistencies between the movie and the show.