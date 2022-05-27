May 27 • 1HR 34M

The Northman

 
1.0×
0:00
-1:34:09
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Narrative Control to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
Substack audio read from the newsletters of Glenn Greenwald, Razib Khan, Michael Tracey, Zach Goldberg, and Richard Hanania.

Richard Hanania and Rob Henderson discuss The Northman (2022). They both greatly enjoyed the film and debate the correct interpretation of its main conflict. Richard talks about how the movie can be seen as a feminist allegory. Near the end of the conversation, Richard and Rob speculate on what the movie’s lack of box office success can tell us about why remakes of popular franchises have conquered Hollywood. Watch the video and leave comments here.

Share