May 27 • 1HR 34M
The Northman
Open in playerListen on
Substack audio read from the newsletters of Glenn Greenwald, Razib Khan, Michael Tracey, Zach Goldberg, and Richard Hanania.
Richard Hanania and Rob Henderson discuss The Northman (2022). They both greatly enjoyed the film and debate the correct interpretation of its main conflict. Richard talks about how the movie can be seen as a feminist allegory. Near the end of the conversation, Richard and Rob speculate on what the movie’s lack of box office success can tell us about why remakes of popular franchises have conquered Hollywood. Watch the video and leave comments here.