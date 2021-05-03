More Media on Woke Institutions
My article on woke institutions was covered at The Washington Post in an op-ed by Greg Sargent. See also Arnold Kling, and Bryan Caplan again.
Curtis Yarvin responds to the piece, and some other essays. There’s a lot there, but I don’t think I buy the idea that if you’re worried about American cultural imperialism, it can only be resisted from within Washington. The Taliban is the clearest counter example I can think of, but there are others too.
I was also on The Hill TV last week, talking about the same topics. Krystal and Saagar are sharp hosts and ask good questions. I’m mostly happy with my voice and the substance of what I say in these media appearances, but I’ve still got to figure out where exactly to keep my eyes. It’s a learning process.
Hi Richard, big fan of your work. I'm a socialist so I pretty much have the opposite politics of you on every issue, but I always find your writing engaging, and it makes me sharpen my thinking. What do you think of the idea of workplace democracy or codetermination? It's usually thought of as a left wing idea, but at a lot of companies the majority of workers are socially conservative. Could workplace democracy favor the ordinal preferences of the majority of the workforce rather than the cardinal preferences of a few more dedicated employees?