My article on woke institutions was covered at The Washington Post in an op-ed by Greg Sargent. See also Arnold Kling, and Bryan Caplan again.

Curtis Yarvin responds to the piece, and some other essays. There’s a lot there, but I don’t think I buy the idea that if you’re worried about American cultural imperialism, it can only be resisted from within Washington. The Taliban is the clearest counter example I can think of, but there are others too.

I was also on The Hill TV last week, talking about the same topics. Krystal and Saagar are sharp hosts and ask good questions. I’m mostly happy with my voice and the substance of what I say in these media appearances, but I’ve still got to figure out where exactly to keep my eyes. It’s a learning process.