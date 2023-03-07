Mar 7 • 1HR 17M

The Anti-Hero Goes Soft

Rob Henderson on Deadwood, Season 2

 
0:00
-1:17:21
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Narrative Control to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
Connected to the Richard Hanania Substack. Discussions with Chris Nicholson on war, Rob Henderson on movies, TV shows, and culture, and more.
Episode details
Comments

Rob is back to talk about Deadwood, this time through the end of Season 2.

We discuss Al’s development, comparing it to that of Tolliver. We also spend a strange amount of time on whether white actors can still say the N-Word, a debate that we do not settle here.

Al Swearengen

Rob and I also discuss the show evolving from one about personalities to a political thriller.

One thing we both love about Deadwood is how it avoids sugarcoating life in an earlier era. Rob mentions that the women get their dresses dirty while walking about, something I hadn’t noticed before. The scenes of illness, death, and even Al pissing in his chamberpot serve as reminders of the hard realities of existence before modern amenities. We talk about ways that the show might even go further, and what we are looking forward to seeing in the final season and movie.

See our previous conversation here. Listen to our latest discussion here, or watch it on YouTube.