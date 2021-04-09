I have a new article in RealClearWorld about people learning the wrong lessons from the new Suez crisis. Globalization creates robust supplylines. Somehow, “international trade and economic globalization are good” feels like one of my most “normie” takes while also seeming to be one of my least popular?

Over at CSPI, Philippe has a new post destroying the justification for lockdowns in France based on the greater transmissibility of the British variant of SARS-CoV-2 (see Twitter thread). For those who missed it, Philippe and I talked about COVID and lockdowns on the CSPI podcast. Make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss any episodes, and also to subscribe to the CSPI Substack, which gives you updates on all the work we do.