On the latest Narrative Control podcast, I discuss the film Patton (1970) with Rob Henderson.

We talk about what it's like in 2021 trying to understand a movie released in 1970 portraying the America of the Second World War. The discussion also addresses the military's role in society; what the movie tells us about American culture during WWII and in the generation after; and divisions between elites and the masses in the US across time.

You can listen to it as a podcast, or watch on YouTube below.

Merry Christmas everyone!