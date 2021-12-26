Review of Patton (1970)

Rob Henderson and Richard Hanania discuss the film Patton (1970). They talk about what it's like in 2021 trying to understand a movie released in 1970 portraying the America of the Second World War. Rob and Richard analyze the military's role in society; what the movie tells us about American culture during WWII and in the generation after; and divisions between elites and the masses in the US across time. Watch on YouTube here.

On Nixon’s obsession with the movie.

Patton on Sicilians.