Dec 26, 2021 • 1HR 12M
Review of Patton (1970)
Podcast connected tho the Richard Hanania newsletter.
Rob Henderson and Richard Hanania discuss the film Patton (1970). They talk about what it's like in 2021 trying to understand a movie released in 1970 portraying the America of the Second World War. Rob and Richard analyze the military's role in society; what the movie tells us about American culture during WWII and in the generation after; and divisions between elites and the masses in the US across time. Watch on YouTube here.
On Nixon’s obsession with the movie.
Patton on Sicilians.