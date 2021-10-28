Oct 28, 2021 • 1HR 14M
Review of Parasite (2019)
Open in playerListen on
Podcast connected tho the Richard Hanania newsletter.
Episode details
Comments
Richard Hanania and Rob Henderson review Parasite (2019). Discussion includes class differences between the US and South Korea, masculinity and class, and whether the movie had a right wing or left wing message. Watch the YouTube video here. Spoilers for the movie throughout, and spoilers for The Sopranos at about 22:30-23:30 (22:00-23:00 in the video).