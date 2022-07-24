Nietzschean or Christian? Marc Andreessen on Breaking Bad and Saul

I talk to Marc Andreessen about the Breaking Bad universe. Marc explains why he thinks Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul have Nietzschean themes – or they at least give us the Nietzschean story we’re allowed to have – while I tend more towards the idea that these are Christian morality tales.

Other topics discussed include what makes individuals likable or not, why we would watch a Gus Fring origin story, and the relative absence of sex as a motivating force among the men in the show.

You can listen here or watch the video on YouTube.