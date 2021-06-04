Newsweek Article on Tulsa Massacre
Selective History and the Race Narrative
I’m in Newsweek on how the media selectively remembers some riots and overlooks others. The picture below is from the 1992 Rodney King riots, much more economically destructive than Tulsa and perhaps more deadly, but ignored or celebrated by much of academia and the press.
With regards to 1921, we are expected to believe that 300 people died, that planes appeared out of nowhere and started dropping bombs, and other assertions not backed by evidence. It makes you wonder what children will be taught in history books of the future if our enemies win. What death toll will be ascribed to the 1/6 uprising? Or to Charlottesville? Will AOC become a heroic warrior who risked her life and dodged bullets to defend the Capitol? Will Officer Sicknick become a martyr who died in hand-to-hand combat?
Any of these myths would still be more plausible than the anti-White libel we are fed today.
Well... I agree that from an utilitarian viewpoint, it is important to look at all protests/riots and examine how much damage they caused...
But overall this feels like another article that is very much typical of the partisan conservative type... basically the criticism of the republican politicians for "repeating the woke talking points" feels too much like something one would expect from the Claremont institute...
So, basically not as heterodox as I'd like, and too "alt-right" IMO.