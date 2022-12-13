Monogamy as Dysfunction

Rob is back to talk about the last episode of Season 2 of The White Lotus. We agree that one of the main lessons of the series has been a general pessimism towards monogamy. The question of whether healthy and fulfilling marriages are even possible is still an open question, perhaps to be taken up in Season 3.

Daphne in Episode 1. Source.

Near the end, we agree that Cameron and Daphne are the most complex and interesting characters of this season. I analogize their personalities to that of Trump, in how they often combine extreme honesty and dishonesty in the same statement.

Listen to the discussion here or watch on YouTube.

