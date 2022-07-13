Jul 13 • 1HR 19M

Male and Female Competition

Reviewing Yellowjackets, Season 1, Episodes 7-10

Richard Hanania
I talked to Rob Henderson about Season 1 of Yellowjackets, episodes 7-10. See our discussion about previous episodes here. We begin by talking about Rob catching covid, the brain fog he is experiencing, and how our Twitter followers feel about our vaccination status.

Jackie and Shauna share a tender moment. Source.

We then move on to the show itself, and our conversation touches on how it navigates the line between natural and supernatural, character development, the time the girls spend in the woods as an anthropological study, representations of male and female nature, and where we think the show goes from here.

Rob and I both give the show our highest recommendation. Watch it if you haven’t!

You can listen to our conversation here, or watch on YouTube.