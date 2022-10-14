First of all, I’d like everyone to know that Rob Henderson and I are going to do some podcasts on the new Jeffrey Dahmer miniseries from Netflix. It’s about a gay white guy who eats black men, so there will be a lot to talk about. I’m also about to start the last season of The Shield, which I’m probably going to do a show with Andreessen on. So, if you’d be interested in listening to those conversations, and you haven’t seen the Dahmer miniseries or The Shield, I’m giving you a heads up so can have time to watch them beforehand.

Also, I may paywall future podcast episodes, at least for a short while before releasing them. The arc of the universe is long, but it bends towards having to pay for content. I’m still planning to keep the main articles free and made available to everyone at the same time.

1. The Wall Street Journal is embedded within a Himars unit in Ukraine. A lot of detail on how the weapons have changed the battlefield.

One evening at dusk the men in this unit were making dinner when orders for their fifth mission of the day arrived: to target Russian barracks and a river barge ferrying munitions and tanks 40 miles away. Six men piled into their two Himars: a driver, targeter and commander in each, accompanied by the battery commander and a security detail in an armored personnel carrier. The commander plugged coordinate data into a tablet computer to determine the safest location for firing. Within minutes, the two Himars rumbled out from cover under an apricot grove toward the launch spot in a nearby sunflower field. Thirty seconds after arriving, they fired seven missiles in quick succession. Before the projectiles hit their targets, the trucks were returning to base camp. Ten minutes later came another pair of targets: Soviet-era rocket launchers some 44 miles away. Off rolled the Himars again and fired another barrage of missiles. Soon after, the soldiers were back at camp and finishing their dinner. Some pulled up videos on Telegram showing the fruit of their labor: burning Russian barracks… Russian artillery—like most such systems since World War I—lacks precision. To destroy a target, troops generally level everything around it. Gunners following maps rain shells in a grid pattern that aims to leave no terrain in a quadrant untouched. Russian forces in Ukraine are lobbing dozens of shells per acre to hit one objective, analysts say. Himars can do the job with one rocket carrying a 200-pound explosive warhead. Each Ukrainian Himars carries one six-rocket pod that can effectively land the punch of more than 100,000 lbs. of traditional artillery. Artillery is cumbersome. During Operation Desert Storm in Iraq in 1991, it accounted for more than 60% of a U.S. division’s weight. Moving it demands soldiers, trucks, fuel and time, plus additional soldiers and vehicles to protect those supply operations. All that support sucks resources and makes a juicy target, as the world saw in the opening days of the Ukraine war, when a Russian supply convoy halted by Ukrainian attacks outside Kyiv became a 40-mile-long sitting duck. “It’s not just the precision of Himars that’s revolutionary,” said Gen. Scales. “It’s the ability to reduce the tonnage requirements by an order of magnitude or better.” The supply chain for Himars units consists of factory-packaged rocket pods stashed at pickup points in the nearby countryside and usually hidden by foliage. A cargo truck deposits the camouflage-green pods—each a little bigger than a single bed—at a string of designated locations, not unlike a commercial delivery route. Himars teams drive to the ammo drop spots, where a waiting three-man loading team removes spent pods and swaps in full ones within five minutes, using a crane integrated into the vehicle. “Himars is one of, if not the most, efficient type of weapons on the battlefield,” said Lt. Koval, a jocular 22-year-old with a Pokémon ringtone on his cellphone. “This gives us an opportunity to react quickly, hit in one place, move to another, and destroy effectively.” Russia’s best truck-based rocket launchers, by contrast, can require around 20 minutes to set up in the launch spot and 40 minutes to reload—critical time when the enemy tries to return fire. The Himars can drive faster and has an armored crew cabin… Now, inexpensive microprocessors are putting what Gen. Scales dubs “cheap precision” in the hands of Ukrainian soldiers. “If I enter the coordinates of this hole,” said Lt. Koval, standing by a molehill the size of a shoebox, “it will hit this hole.”

Ukrainians about to load Himars munitions. Source.

2. The share of executives at S&P 1500 firms who are Republican increased from 63% in 2008 to 68% in 2020. I’ve always figured that something like this must be true. If academia, journalism, and many other fields are 80% or 90% liberal, Republicans must exist somewhere.

3. Russian influence is crumbling in Central Asia, with recent fighting between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, and also Armenia and Azerbaijan.

4. The search for extraterrestrial life through looking for signatures of the chemical byproducts of advanced civilization.

5. There have been a few pieces responding to my article “The Year of Fukuyama.” Freddie de Boer reminds us that history is long and a lot can happen, which, sure, I agree with, but I think in the context of a normal human lifespan, liberal democracy is in pretty good shape. Michael Barone discusses the article and describes me as a “provocative presence on the internet.” In The New York Times, Ross Douthat upgrades me to “right-wing gadfly.” He brings up Iran as another instance where a non-Western model of legitimacy and governance has failed, and I had actually considered including something about that country in my original piece. Major cities and universities appear to be in open revolt against the theocratic government. This is bad news for social conservatives who think all they need to do is seize the culture and people will listen to them. Haven’t Iranian mullahs been willing enough to use power and indoctrinate the public to accept their ideology? One can blame American global propaganda, but at some point one just has to admit that religious conservatism cannot be forced onto educated urban elites.

6. Yglesias on the growing success of YIMBY in California. A lot of good advice on practical politics here.

7. On the significance of the bridge to Crimea for Putin.

8. Jennifer Rubin on Jewish women suing Kentucky over its abortion laws, claiming their religious rights are being infringed.

9. Egypt is building a new administrative capital. I got to the end of the article and realized that it never mentioned what its name is going to be. I looked it up, and it appears it’s actually called “New Administrative Capital” for now. A government official says they might just call it “Egypt.” I hope they’re more creative than that.

10. On the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

11. Russian appointed deputy head of Kherson is a Che Guevara fan. Very interesting background, per his Wikipedia page.

Aside from hating masks, which in my eyes redeems any other flaws he may have, the guy seems like a real weirdo. Goes back to my recurring theme of low human capital in the Russian nationalist movement, particularly among those from Ukraine and willing to collaborate with Moscow.

12. Scott Alexander’s invented Socratic dialogue on Columbus Day and “Indigenous Peoples Day.”

13. What it’s like to have five kids and a sixth on the way.

14. Satanism and Freemasonry have become hot topics in the Brazilian election.

15. Salt mountains in Iran.

16. First footage captured of orcas hunting and killing great white sharks. Video here.

17. Misha Saul has a piece on Clarence Thomas. Here, he responds to my Tweet saying that defending your country is dumb. I agree with him that armed resistance often works, it’s just that a nation would almost always be better off appeasing an aggressor instead of resisting. As for whether self-defense is for “cucks” or not, a soldier in a war is potentially orphaning his own children for the good of his nation, so if “cuck” means something like “neglecting your own to help others,” I think volunteering to serve probably qualifies. Maybe this “cuck” framework isn’t the most sophisticated way to approach public policy debates.

18. Profile of Valeriy Zaluzhny, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian military.

19. An artist goes to the Mexican prison that El Chapo escaped from and tries to teach the bad hombres there how to paint. This is sort of a tired genre and I distrust the motivations of those who do this kind of thing, but I enjoyed the piece.

20. Russian video warning against wokeness as a reason not to move to the US.

As a critic of wokeness, I think anti-wokes discredit themselves when they cheer this stuff on. The wealth and basic functioning of your society is more important to pretty much everyone than how woke it is, which is why a lot of Russians would move to the US if they could and no Americans would move to Russia. We shouldn’t lose sight of that. Moreover, those who made this video have an exaggerated sense of the power of the vegetarian lobby. Relatedly, here’s David French on the failures of Christian nationalism.

21. Sam Hammond on Mormon exceptionalism, which is Part IV of his series on the faith.

22. Muslims in Dearborn, Michigan protest at a school board meeting over LGBT books. CAIR is with the protestors, with the teacher’s union on the other side. There are natural opportunities here to win over recent arrivals, but Republicans have made clear that they don’t like immigrants and don’t want them here, which keeps them voting Democrat.

23. Cactus Chu again on effective altruism: “the rational and empirical norms for major EA issues are literally inaccessible to the majority of Americans. What happens when you combine highly intelligence-restricted norms with a very wide moral circle?”

24. Senator Beauregard Claghorn “was a popular fictional radio character on the ‘Allen's Alley’ segment of The Fred Allen Show, beginning in 1945.” According to Robert Caro in Master of the Senate, this character represented what a joke the Senate had become before LBJ came on the scene, with the body having been dominated by Southern politicians using their positions of seniority to prevent social and economic change. Here’s a video of the act.

25. Dark and funny.

26. Tyler on why AI will never replace artists, as people care about the personalities behind products they consume. This is similar to the reason anonymous writers have a ceiling.

27. Sorry, I don’t buy the idea that bankrupting Alex Jones for saying Sandy Hook was a false flag puts us on a “slippery slope” to shutting down free speech. If this is used as a precedent to go after other individuals, I’ll admit I was wrong, but sometimes people act outrageously and face consequences, without it having any larger effect on anything else. Yes, the ruling does seem excessive.

28. Scientists document chimps and gorillas playing together.

29. On American efforts to arm Ukraine: “South Korea is supplying ballistic vests, helmets, medical equipment and other defense assistance. Others like Cambodia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Mexico, Colombia and Peru have received a recent visit from Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a painstaking, behind-the-scenes diplomatic campaign to countries that have demonstrated support for Ukraine but are still reluctant to supply lethal aid.”

30. McArthur Genius Grant fellows are announced. The cohort “is composed of 15 women and 10 men, who hail from 15 states. The group includes nine Black fellows, seven Asian American, two Indigenous and one Chicana.” Hispanics being underrepresented is my favorite part. Great Replacement theorists owned.

31. The Biden administration is considering easing sanctions on Venezuela. I was under the impression that increasing Venezuelan migration was the result of the sanctions causing an economic collapse, but it also appears to be a matter of migrants knowing that since the US doesn’t recognize Maduro anymore it’s harder to send them back. There is also a new immigration policy that will give some migrants a path to citizenship while trying to keep others in Mexico. The Biden administration justifies the latter change as a public health regulation.

32. How Jon Stewart made Tucker. I’m a big believer in communications technology rather than economics or other factors as a fundamental driver of our political culture, so this is worth reading.

33. Calculating covid deaths by looking at excess death rates. This plays into my newfound respect for democracy, as it reminds me of the light data showing that dictators overestimate economic growth.

Then again, maybe it’s better to lie about covid deaths if telling the truth leads to more restrictions. Russia and Belarus had more deaths, but Australia and New Zealand turned themselves into police states. My disgust and hatred for lockdowns and masks makes me prioritize that over everything else. The health effects of covid were a tragedy, but there’s no comparison between that and the freedoms lost for two plus years.

34. “But among the top 100 universities, the number of those in the U.S. fell to 34 from 43 between 2018 and this year. The number of Chinese universities in the top 100 increased from two to seven.” Link.

35. The gig economy provides a superior consumer experience and more flexibility for workers, so in the tradition of supporting “pro-labor” policies the Biden administration is seeking to destroy it.

36. Sort of hard to see how Russians can continue to justify the war even to themselves when they seem to know that they’re not exactly being welcomed as liberators.

37. Republicans continue to run from the abortion issue. They seem to think this “15-week ban” position is a winner, but it’s telling that they would rather avoid the topic all together. Most people realize that the pro-life movement has more ambitious goals, and no one is stupid enough to actually think they’d be satisfied with a 15-week ban. Moreover, it’s not that hard to understand that if you’re seeking an abortion late in a pregnancy it’s often because something has gone wrong. Just a terrible issue from an electoral perspective, due to a party getting hijacked by an extreme minority.

38. Petrochemical workers protesting the Iranian regime. Not an industry I’d expect to be a hotbed of radicalism, indicating the government is deeply unpopular. Then again, the hardliner did overwhelmingly win the last election, though it looks like it was the lowest turnout in history. Winning 72% of the 49% of the electorate that turned out indicates that a minimum of 35% of the population supports the Islamist system. Nonetheless, I think it’s probably like a lot of other countries, where the most successful and engaged part of the population is the most liberal and conservatives tend to be older, more passive, and less motivated.

39. Areas with more chain restaurants were more likely to support Trump, even controlling for other factors. The authors attribute this to the relationship between fast food and commuting to work, but I think there’s a deep matter of aesthetic taste driving all of this.

40. Depressing thread on the meaningless slaughter in a fight over a town in Eastern Ukraine.

41. Who supports genetic engineering to make us smarter? Nobody in America supports it all that much, but the young, non-religious, liberal, and male tend to be more friendly.

42. Anatoly and other pro-Russian types sometimes make Ukraine look really cool. They remind me of Breitbart and Hunter Biden.

43. The Supreme Court ruled that affirmative action could be justified on “diversity” grounds, which meant that an institution would provide students with a wide variety of viewpoints. That’s hard to square with the fact that elite universities have developed into a liberal monoculture. There’s apparently an amicus brief making that argument in the current case before the Supreme Court.

44. The UN votes to condemn Russia on its annexations. 143 countries voted in favor of the resolution, 5 against, and 35 abstained, including China, India, Pakistan, South Africa, and Vietnam.

45. Zero covid madness continues. “Nearly 200 million people are in some form of lockdown in China, and the punishment for failing to comply with burdensome testing requirements has grown more severe. The police have detained people, sometimes for more than a week, for skipping mandated tests.”

46. A researcher uses pictures and footage from the Ukraine war to document all equipment that we can confirm has been captured or destroyed on both sides. Russia and Ukraine have apparently both lost at least 10-20% of all the tanks they possessed at the beginning.

.

Nonetheless, Ukraine appears to have gained more tanks and AVFs than it has lost through what it has captured. The data might be biased, but the link says they monitor pro-Russia accounts too. You’d think perhaps Russia would want to publicize its successes, but maybe not since it has been downplaying the nature of the conflict, particularly at the beginning.

47. Parkland shooter spared the death penalty, the families of his victims are upset. From the perspective of justice, it’s absurd that this person would be allowed to continue to live. If you need a utilitarian justification for killing him, it appears that it would’ve brought some measure of peace to the families of his victims. The death penalty is good.

48. The Biden administration tries to cut China off from advanced technology. Claim that this is a really big deal.

49. Useful article on how missile defense works.

50. Nate Silver: most published research is a joke.

51. Was the Byzantine Empire just the Roman Empire? Yes it was. Didn’t know this was controversial.

52. Does Putin need an off-ramp? Is the West in position to even give him one? Some thoughts to consider:

Some experts, such as Timothy Snyder at Yale University, regard this Western obsession with supplying off-ramps for Putin as “deeply perverse.” Putin “does not need our help in the real world to craft reassuring fictions for Russians. He has been doing this for 20 years without our help” — by controlling Russian media and creating a virtual reality in which he always has an escape route. Whenever things don’t go his way, he just declares victory and changes the subject. And Russians pretend to believe him. The counter-argument is that Putin may have lost control over the virtual reality he’s created. His army has been routed too embarrassingly on too many Ukrainian battlefields for his propaganda fictions to remain plausible. As a result, he’s come under pressure not so much from Russian moderates or doves, but from even more radical hawks. Cornered like a rat, at home more than abroad, Putin therefore appears to see no options other than escalation. He mobilizes hundreds of thousands. He recklessly annexes four additional Ukrainian regions, then spreads his nuclear umbrella over them. He bombs Ukrainian civilians. He steps up sabotage and hybrid warfare inside NATO countries. The path he’s on, the fear goes, will eventually lead him to nukes, unless we give him that off-ramp…. The US-led West would have to offer Putin something he’s been demanding in his many otherworldly rantings over the past year. Most obviously, that would be Crimea or other Ukrainian territories he’s seized. But only Kyiv can make such deals. And after its heroic resistance, and its string of battlefield victories, it’s understandably in no mood to do so. The West can hardly nudge Kyiv — by restraining arms shipments, for example — into a compromise that would amount to surrender. Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson are not Biden’s to trade.

These are good points, but the author goes on to denounce the idea of the West giving what it can in the form of a no-NATO expansion guarantee because it would set a bad precedent and encourage aggression. Still, what if the consequences of the war have been so bad for Russia that no one will end up being more inclined to think invasions are a good idea even if the US does make some concessions in the end? In other words, you’ve already done enough to show aggression is costly, but can still give the other side a way out. This is similar to how the first Gulf War ended, with Saddam getting the “concession” of staying in power, but the state of his existence being a cautionary tale of what happens if you invade your neighbors.

53. The New York Times finds that the “vast majority” of Republicans running for office have supposedly cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 election. But they seem to include anyone that suggests any level of fraud was even possible. A helpful graphic:

There’s a big difference between the dark red and the light red categories. As is often the case, people define a real problem but then overreach in trying to deal with it.