Exciting news. I have left Columbia in order to establish the Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology (CSPI). Here is the Twitter announcement, and here is our first blog post explaining our mission and the problems with the academy we are trying to solve. As I explain, the problems are twofold, both censorship and a specific kind of left wing bias, but also the entire peer review process that creates barriers to entry and walls off academic findings from public discourse.

We’re a think tank devoted to studying underexplored topics in the social sciences, and also bringing data analysis into public debates that can use it. Our first report is up, in which George Hawley and I take on the idea of a working-class realignment towards the GOP and various other arguments by the group often referred to as “national populists.” Here’s a Twitter thread for those who would like to see a bullet points version.

If you’re interested in supporting our mission, you can donate through Paypal or Patreon. I also encourage everyone on this list to subscribe to the CSPI Substack, from which we will send periodic updates. All donations are tax deductible and greatly appreciated. Before long, we plan to hold Zoom events for donors.

If you’re interested in becoming involved or learning more, please don’t hesitate to reach out.