I’ll be at Dreamland in Dripping Springs, TX, on Wednesday, January 19th at 6:30 PM to talk about my book Public Choice Theory and the Illusion of Grand Strategy. It’s about half an hour outside Austin. My friends Bryan Caplan and Razib Khan will be there. Schedule is as follows.

6:30-7:00 – Hanania presents his new book

7:00-7:30 – Caplan interviews Hanania about the book

7:30-8:30 – Ask Me Anything with Hanania, Razib, and Caplan

More details here.

I think there will be a video and audio made available afterwards, we’re just working out the details. It’s outdoors, in case you’re scared of Omicron.

This will be my first flesh and blood public appearance since becoming nerd internet famous, and therefore the first time I get to meet “fans,” which I’m just getting used to having. So come say hi. I’ll probably stay and chat for a while afterwards.

Speaking of my book, I was on Rising recently to talk about it.

I’ve also recorded a few more podcasts on the book and they’ll be released in the coming weeks.

The Hanania prediction markets are going well. In case it wasn’t clear from the last post, I am not playing the markets about things I may do over the next year, so you don’t have to worry about me tricking you into something and running off with your Manifold Dollars. Below is the current state of the markets. People seem to be very confident in my likelihood of getting published in important newspapers.

I’m in talks with the people at Manifold Markets about perhaps doing something to test my forecasting skills again other prominent people on the site, and will of course keep everyone posted if that happens.