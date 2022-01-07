On Tuesday, I was on Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar to discuss my new book.

As of this writing, it’s still number 1 among new releases in political science on Kindle, as it was when I wrote this tweet a few days ago.

This experience made me look into what it’s like to self-publish, and Kindle says they give you up to 70% of the sales, compared to 5%-7.5% in the academic book market and around 10%-20% for popular presses. To go out on your own is pretty risky for someone without a preexisting audience, but seeing how much money Amazon lets you keep, I’m surprised more people don’t do it.

On a different note, I’ll be doing a followup on this post pretty soon. I’ve been paying less attention to the betting markets, as PredictIt has bored me a bit as I’ve been following the day-to-day of American politics a little less and focusing more on a few large projects. I may start making regular predictions on Metaculus, which is less interesting because there’s no money involved, but more interesting because there is a broader range of questions.