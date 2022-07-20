Better Call Saul: S6E9, Fun and Games

Chris Nicholson joins me to discuss the latest episode of Better Call Saul, Fun and Games. Where do the last four episodes go, given the limited number of loose ends that remain? We discuss the ways in which the Breaking Bad universe does a good job of showing “men being really into stuff,” and how we got the homosexual version of that here. Chris and I are on the same page in being confounded regarding where the show plans to go in the final few episodes, which is where we want to be as viewers.

For previous discussions on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, see

The Breaking Bad Universe

Better Call Saul: S6E7, Plan and Execution

Better Call Saul: S6E8, Point and Shoot

Watch the video here.