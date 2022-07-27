Jul 27 • 56M
Better Call Saul: S6E10, Nippy
Podcast connected tho the Richard Hanania newsletter.
I discuss Better Call Saul: S6E10, Nippy, with Chris Nicholson. We remain almost as puzzled as we were last week about where the series is going, and lay out three possible paths for the final three episodes: tying up loose ends, a brand new story arch, or artsy experimentation.
