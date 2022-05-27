I discussed The Northman (2022) with Rob Henderson. We both greatly enjoyed the film and debate the correct interpretation of its main conflict. I present the idea that the movie can be seen as a feminist allegory, though not in terms of the current kind of feminism that’s based on mental illness and fat acceptance, but a kind that takes seriously the real historical challenges women have faced.

Near the end of the conversation, we speculate a bit on what the movie’s lack of box office success can tell us about why remakes of popular franchises have conquered Hollywood.