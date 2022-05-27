A Feminist Allegory?
Discussion of The Northman
I discussed The Northman (2022) with Rob Henderson. We both greatly enjoyed the film and debate the correct interpretation of its main conflict. I present the idea that the movie can be seen as a feminist allegory, though not in terms of the current kind of feminism that’s based on mental illness and fat acceptance, but a kind that takes seriously the real historical challenges women have faced.
Near the end of the conversation, we speculate a bit on what the movie’s lack of box office success can tell us about why remakes of popular franchises have conquered Hollywood.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.