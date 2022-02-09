Richard Hanania's Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Hanania Newsletter
Narrative Control
More
Narrative Control
About
Archive
Help
Sign in
Share this publication
Richard Hanania's Newsletter
richardhanania.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Richard Hanania's Newsletter
Foreign policy, American politics, and social science
Hundreds of subscribers
Subscribe
Login
About
Archive
Top posts
About
Archive
Authors
Login
Let me read it first
Why Conservative Elites Make for Better TV: A Discussion on Succession
Class and elites, on the right and left
Richard Hanania
Comment
3
Share
Share this post
Why Conservative Elites Make for Better TV: A Discussion on Succession
richardhanania.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
New
Top
Community
What is Richard Hanania's Newsletter?
About
About
Why Conservative Elites Make for Better TV: A Discussion of Succession
Listen now (103 min) | Class and elites, on the right and left
Richard Hanania
4 hr ago
Share
Share this post
Why Conservative Elites Make for Better TV: A Discussion of Succession
richardhanania.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Women's Tears Win in the Marketplace of Ideas
How belief in the blank slate plus residual gender double standards create "cancel culture," and the difficulties of fighting back
Richard Hanania
Feb 7
Comment
156
Share
Share this post
Women's Tears Win in the Marketplace of Ideas
richardhanania.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Podcast Appearances, Responding to Critics, and Why a Russian Invasion Is Likely
I’ve appeared on quite a few podcasts over the last few weeks. I’m providing links for convenience but they should be available wherever you get your…
Richard Hanania
Feb 2
Comment
18
Share
Share this post
Podcast Appearances, Responding to Critics, and Why a Russian Invasion Is Likely
richardhanania.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Thinking about Influence in DC
Highlights from my conversation with Alec Stapp
Richard Hanania
Jan 31
Comment
1
Share
Share this post
Thinking about Influence in DC
richardhanania.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Russia as the "Great Satan" in the Liberal Imagination
Why the culture war is global and there will be no insurgency in Ukraine
Richard Hanania
Jan 26
Comment
81
Share
Share this post
Russia as the "Great Satan" in the Liberal Imagination
richardhanania.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
The Wright Show, and Interview with Freddie deBoer
Robert Wright is one of the sharpest foreign policy analysts out there, and I recommend everyone read his newsletter. I was glad to sit down with him on…
Richard Hanania
Jan 19
Comment
7
Share
Share this post
The Wright Show, and Interview with Freddie deBoer
richardhanania.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Hanania, Caplan, Razib in TX, January 19
I’ll be at Dreamland in Dripping Springs, TX, on Wednesday, January 19th at 6:30 PM to talk about my book Public Choice Theory and the Illusion of Grand…
Richard Hanania
Jan 14
Comment
5
Share
Share this post
Hanania, Caplan, Razib in TX, January 19
richardhanania.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
See all
Richard Hanania's Newsletter
Subscribe
What is Richard Hanania's Newsletter?
Archive
Authors
My Account
© 2022 Richard Hanania. See
privacy
,
terms
and
information collection notice
Publish on Substack
Richard Hanania's Newsletter is on
Substack
– the place for independent writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts